Transcript for As US surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, a new warning about Halloween

This morning corona virus back on the rise in more than half the country. The White House warning at least eighteen states are now in the so called red zone after showing a worrisome surge in new cases and August. In Missouri near the three quarters of the state currently has moderate or high levels of community transmission while Virginia just saw its second deadliest week ever. And in Wisconsin more than 80% of all counties are now seeing dangerously high levels of spread. The governor declaring a public health emergency Tuesday and extending the State's mask mandate. I think it's you know one of the most critical steps that we can take right now and I hope that that understanding. Is not gonna frighten people. But will jolt them into realizing. That it is within our hands to pre vent that. Doctor if he felt he saying the new numbers should be a wake up call. We can't throw a hands up and say it's hopeless LT also showing new hope for an imminent vaccine. I instead that I'm cautiously optimistic. But a new poll finds six in ten Americans say they will likely opt out of an early vaccine annually quarters eagle skip the shot entirely. This is the Washington Post reports the FDA is expected to announce tougher standards for vaccine makers they can make it unlikely a vaccine will be authorized before Election Day. Because vaccine volunteers would have to be monitored for two months after their second dose present crop at a rally in Pennsylvania last night. Praised his response of the pandemic we didn't think that we did eight last. At that rally he did not mention the US death tolls are passing 200000. But once again mosque Joseph Biden were wearing a mask he feels good about the mascot there. Debate. LP him and I but the stage is to get a walk in with a mask. Meanwhile the CDC is out with a new warning for parents ahead of Halloween. We don't want to how little need to be this massive transmission. Banks where we are always she's got together. One dead and Ohio came up with this TNT sheet in idea now touted by governor Mike to want. Instead of the traditional border door trick or treating the CDC suggests grabbing go treats that are left outside. It's also reminding everyone that he costume should not replace mask when it comes to stopping the corona virus to nip and your truck. Thank you very much.

