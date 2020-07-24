Transcript for US surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases

This morning new video of people define mask orders at this outdoor worship service in Redding California. The group started on a FaceBook page called let us worship says it's the start of their tore through five cities in California. According to a local public health official the organizers said it would be a small event to a permit was not required. It comes as California reports its highest number of virus deaths in one day pushing the total death tool in the state over 8000. The frustration boiling over at this testing site near San Francisco with people waiting in mind for. Hours this is that prices that they did meet every day nickel every wanna calling it. This should be a top priority. Across the country the number of cases now surpassing four million. The total doubling in only six weeks according to an internal FEMA memo obtained by ABC news overnight. Staffing shortages in Alabama. Our quote increasing the strain on the health care system and Hot Springs, Arkansas has seen in nearly 200%. Increase in infections in the last week. In Florida where cases are surging 55 hospitals no longer have any icu beds available Miami's mayor is now urging people and multi generational homes. To Wear a mask inside their home to protect their loved ones. Danish Olson decreases transmission. It's not easy. Cherokee mask sonic keeps six feet away from everyone in small homes. President trump has now canceled the Jacksonville Florida portion of the Republican National Convention. Citing a flare up in cases. I looked at my team and I said. The timing for this event is not right. Earlier this week Jacksonville sheriff raised concern about that event. Would less than forty days until the expected Republican National Convention is slated to arrive in Jacksonville. I am compelled to express my significant disarmed the viability of this event. Doctor Deborah Burks from the White House corona virus task force is now warning leaders of these eleven major cities seeing a surge in cases to take immediate action. Doctor Anthony felt he's acknowledging it could be another year before life returns to normal in the US. The timetable you suggested. Getting into 20/20 one well into the year. Then I can think with a successful vaccine. If we can vaccinated the overwhelming majority. Of the population. We could start talking about real normality again. But with corona virus testing resources scarce. A potential breakthrough in Kobe tracking. Instead of testing only people research teams at the university of organ are testing buildings swabbing surfaces an air ducts and taking your sample. We can't test every person every day that we can test every building every day. A senior living community in organ says it's already seeing results after the technology detected the virus on three surfaces including. A workers keyboard. It was a great detective story ultimately. That offered us by day's advance warning before any of the employees that tested positive. Actually showed symptoms.

