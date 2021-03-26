Transcript for USC to pay more than $1 billion to alleged sexual abuse victims

This morning the University of Southern California has agreed to pay 852. Million dollars. To more than 700 women who accused the school's longtime gynecologist. Doctor George Tyndall a sexual abuse powerful people at powerful institutions. Can and must be held to account. It's believed to be the largest settlement against the university in US history and has to an earlier 215 million dollar settlement. Bringing the total to more than a billion dollars. Doctor Kendall was the only full time gynecologist at USC for three decades attorneys say he treated tens of thousands of women who. There are literally thousands of women but that man assault and that hells yeah. And worse is taking years to reach this point ABC's Cano whitworth first spoke to one plaintiff and 28 team he's asked him to stop passengers. And at home. He didn't Jindal faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 in 2016. And the university's health senator. He pleaded not guilty in alleged victims think this is a major step toward justice being served. If not for art justice for the victims. At least show. Future predators. And those who would end able them that there is a price to pay. Doctor Tyndall left USC in 2017 he's free on bond awaiting trial.

