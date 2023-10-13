‘Utter chaos’ at the Capitol

Congressman Steve Scalise has withdrawn from the race for Speaker after members of the House voiced concerns about his health. ABC News’ Faith Abubey explains what’s next.

October 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live