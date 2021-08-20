Transcript for Three vaccinated senators are among the latest COVID breakthrough cases

Now to the spike in younger Coby nineteen patients the number of hospitalized children and people under the age of fifty. Have now reached their highest level yet it now more members of congress have tested positive after being fully vaccinated. This morning three US senators are now among the latest breakthrough cases of Coke mid nineteen. Angus King Roger Wicker and John Hickenlooper. Announcing separately that they've tested positive as the senate chamber is on summer break. All three lawmakers who were fully vaccinated say they're experiencing mild symptoms breakthrough cases remain rare and health officials stress the vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness it comes as Kobe hospitalizations across the country he nearly 93000. The highest number of patients since January the crisis deepening in the south. Where states have among the lowest vaccination rates and Alabama icy used are up 100%. Holt we're experiencing. Wait times in the emergency room like we've never seen they are waiting for hours and sometimes more than 24 hours. In the emergency department so that they can move upstairs to get a bed. In Mississippi hospitalizations. Have surpassed last winter's peak the governor has requested an additional 150. -- a leaders from the nation's stockpile. And now 20000 students across the state are in quarantine. After just the first week of school. The State's top doctor calling this the worst part of the pandemic we're clearly at the worst part of the pandemic we've seen throughout. And it's continuing to worsen. In the meantime more Americans are getting vaccinated. The US reporting more than one million vaccine doses administered in just the past 24 hours. And stricter mandates are rolling out in Washington State the governor issuing an order that requires most state employees health care workers school employees and childcare providers to get fully vaccinated or face losing their jobs and unlike other mandates Washington states will not allow a weekly testing alternative. And in Texas last night the State Supreme Court ruled against governor Greg Abbott that ruling allows school districts in the state to enforce mask mandate.

