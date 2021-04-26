Transcript for Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to visit Europe soon

This morning good news for Americans eager to travel vaccinated tourists will be allowed to visit Europe once again as early as this summer. The head of the European Union telling the New York Times that all 27 member states will accept unconditionally. All those were vaccinated. With the vaccination he should be. Be able to travel especially domestically not internationally is still a question that we all have the public health community. Especially the European Union bring you have countries like like France Spain Germany and Italy which have only just look clean vaccinated 7% of the population. It comes as 31 states begin using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again after an eleven day pause. Out of eight million administer doses the CDC found fifteen women suffered blood clots after getting the shot. But officials concluded the vaccines benefits far outweigh the risks but now the new concern more than five million people roughly 8% of people who got their first shot of the Pfizer or mode during a vaccine. May have missed the recommended window for their second crucial dose or skip it altogether. Doctors stressed both doses are needed to beat the virus fraudulent vaccines or cure is also remain a concern. A Florida man is three suns are under arrest accused of selling thousands of bottles of bleach marketed as a Covert here. Court documents show the family sold 28000. Bottles through their church making more than a million dollars meanwhile as the weather warms up. Doctor Anthony fat she expects guidelines on wearing masks outdoors will be revised soon. I think it's pretty common sense now that it out toward the risk is really really quite low. Overseas this morning in the space in what's described as a tsunami of cold cases more than 345000. Tons again. Hospitals are turning way people. Premature he's can't keep up with the bodies the White House says the US will send India raw materials for vaccines as wells PPE invent a leaders. But critics say the vaccine which US needs to do more in the coming days I can geology ABC news Washington.

