Transcript for A new vaccine plan

Right to let this corner bars developments at this hour the Biden administration has that you plan to give more back things the public. It involves shipping vaccine doses directly to selected pharmacies across the country next week. Walgreens CVS and Rite Aid are among the pharmacies participating in the program. It comes as the US has now lost more than a quarter of 46000 people and with 32 million Americans having received a dose of the vaccine. This morning an urgent push to vaccinated against the krona virus before mutations take hold. Doctors in England say a more contagious strain that originated in that country has mutated again. And it appears vaccines are less effective against the new variant similar to the Berrian first founded South Africa. It's a very stressful situation in the US infections and hospital leashes are dropping California reported 121000 new cases Tuesday. The lowers Daley keeps count since Thanksgiving but doctor Anthony county is sounding the alarm about the next six weeks because of the virus mutation is now spreading. When you have that much virus circulating. You're gonna get a lot of mutations no doubt about it so we're really concerns. There is almost a rates here. Of trying to suppress the level of replication. Be full we get so many accumulation of both the south that African. And oh the mutants as well as mutants of our own. The CDC says 32 million Americans have now received the vaccine. But winter weather on the East Coast has slowed the process. The storm canceling 101000 vaccine appointments in Connecticut alone but access to doses will soon expand. The Biden administration and LC one million vaccine doses will be sent to more than 6000 pharmacies across the country beginning next week. It's a critical step provide the publicly convenient trusted places to get vaccinated in their communities state and local guidelines will determine who's eligible to get a shot at their neighborhood pharmacy and availability will be limited at first in the meantime a new study claims people who already recover from Inco bid. May only be one vaccine goats. That's very encouraging news and I think that it bears went further study it would give us an opportunity years. IR doses of vaccine even better. I hope we need to keep tracking. Those data and make sure that that is really true look where we start recommending. Just one dose to people. And it's not just the US Brcko be cases are falling global cases are down 13% of last week. The virus mutations threatened to reverse that progress.

