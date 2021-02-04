Transcript for Vaccine race gets boost from Moderna

This morning Americas and a tight race to vaccinate people for covic before variants of the buyers prolong the pandemic. Health experts say right now the banks are winning. Eventually I think those vaccines will win this race but right now the variants are pulling ahead. And while we've got a lot of vaccinations happening it's not going to be enough. Hospitalizations are up by more than 10% and twenty states the spike is blamed on a number of factors including variance strange of the corona virus that mutated to spread more easily. People traveling more and states lifting restrictions including in Michigan where more than 6000 new cases were reported Wednesday alone. I think the idea of pulling back. Prematurely. Under pressure. It's understandable why you might want to do that but the results I think of being manifested. In what you're seeing in Michigan. Across the border in Canada Ontario is imposing a new four week lucked out because icu beds are filled up with -- patients. This is a new pandemic. We're now fighting the new enemy. The new variants are far more dangerous than before. They spread faster. Than they do more harm from the virus we're fighting last year. Now many are wondering if new lockdown could happen in the US as more variants are detected here as we have increasing infections and increasing cases meaning increasing hospitalizations. An increasing ice these days and it means that health care system will then be compromised. Once again unfortunately. Especially if we lag behind on vaccines. But overnight some positive news on the vaccine front the FDA has given mode Daryn I'm the okay to put 50% more doses and each vial allow the company to speed up shipments. Pfizer says its vaccine remains highly effective six months after the second doubts. And in Ohio the state will now attempt to vaccinated every college student beginning next week using Johnson Johnson's or we'll shut dose. And a nursing home company in Ohio has won the first in the country. To make the vaccine mandatory for its employees thousands of employees now have until June 1. To get the shot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.