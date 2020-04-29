Transcript for Vice President Pence criticized for not wearing mask

This morning and a belt face adding fuel to the debate over how America should be reopened. Ohio's governor is now reversing his State's policy. Declaring a Bates mask is now strongly recommended in the workplace and in stores just one day every set a mask would be mandatory. The and now vice president Mike Pence is responding to criticism after defying the math policy the Mayo Clinic. Speaking with employees and patients during its visit Tuesday. All of them wearing a mask in a tweet that has since been deleted the Mayo Clinic said it had him form the vice president of the mask and policy prior to with a rival. That's a sudden I don't have the corona virus I've. I thought to be a good opportunity for me to be here meant to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health care personnel. And look commending ion and say thank you. Critics of course corny and out a mask giving cover the eyes. Pence says he's tested for the virus on a quote regular basis even though courses remain about testing accuracy. Meanwhile as the number of confirmed cases in the US source passed the one million mark. Doctor Anthony county says it will likely be another month before anyone who needs the corona virus test can get one. The meeting is important everyone who needs a test according to the way we're approaching. The identification isolation contact tracing keeping the country safe. And healthy that will hopefully we should see that as we get to as the end the made the beginning of June. Doctor felt she is also warning about second wave of the virus after summer if effective treatments are not discover. We could be in for a bed full and a bed winter nearly and other states have now reopened some businesses. Others are deciding if it's not worth the risk like Massachusetts were the stay at home order has been extended until May eighteenth. In California the governor says the state is still weeks away from making changes. Politics will not drive our decision making protests won't drive our decision making a political pressure will not. A drive our decision making the science the data public health will drive our decision making. And this morning our first glimpse at what larger businesses could soon look like the nation's largest shopping mall owner is opening 49 malls Friday. With temperature testing available to customers enhance sanitize or and a mask available for each shopper and on the Las Vegas Strip the Venetian Hotel is announces protocol for when it reopens. Including thermal scanners that every entry point. Hundreds of hand sanitizing stations sprayer for releasing disinfected and high risk areas. And an EMT staff on the property at all times. When it comes to testing for 119 dollars Quest Diagnostics is now selling an antibody tests online but does not require a doctor's visit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.