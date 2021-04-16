Transcript for Video of fatal Chicago police shooting raises new questions

We do turn to Chicago now and the police shooting of a thirteen year old boy video of the shooting is raising new questions about the officers split second decision. We must warn you the video is hard to watch. Overnight peaceful protests in the streets of Chicago after newly released video Serb police and mall shooting that killed a thirteen year old boy. Or. Adam Toledo's family says the video proves the board's hands were up before the officer pulled the trigger officers escorted Adam's mother from a Chicago police building last night. After she watched the video which the department release. Well it was extremely difficult and enter our final moments. Of the son's passing. On mom began to gas. And cry. The deli in camera pulled it around 2:30 AM on March 29 please eviscerate his video captured two people. Adam anime and firing off at least eight rounds from a gun. Police then responding chasing Adam down this Alley and the department's edited video or grainy magnified screen frame shows what police say is a gun in Adam's hand. Or the boy raises his hands before an officer fires according to police officials the officer fire less than 12. After spotting the weapon. But attorneys for the family assist Adam did not have a gun in his hand and that final second. Adam turned around. Had his hands up in the air. So rendered to the authors opposite complied with his directing when Adam was shot in the chest. Boy's body camera then shows a handgun a few feet away from the boy's body this morning legal experts say it comes down to win Adam was shot. We see what appears to be on gun in Toledo. And daddy dropped ordered races. If that's the case. Then the officers are very credible trance. Before he turned around it appears that he disposal if he added god. I believe is full got a right before the shoot a gun to your evidence and meet that he did not have a gun at the time. The option of our web. And that officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the investigation. The 21 year old who was if Adam until later that night is in jail on gun in child endangerment charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.