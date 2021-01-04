Transcript for New video of George Floyd’s death shown at Derek Chauvin trial

This morning day four of the Derek show been trial with more witnesses set to take the stand. After a day full of dramatic and emotional testimony Wednesday including from Charles McMillan. A neighbor who saw George Floyd struggling and urged him to comply with the officers. Allen Kevin or to put on this. Just. Why would you get out and copy carriage you can't win. Mig Millen was hurt on the police party camera video plead in court where. We hear. George Floyd been greeted with the officers as he refused to get in the backseat of the squad car saying he was claustrophobic. Obama Medimmune the heart of the capital the league is ubiquitous Colin. Newman the outlook boldly I'm the only argument that. The officers then pulled him from the caller yeah and album don't blame they. Many united yeah. I didn't don't. I can really. They pulled Floyd to the ground show vent with his knee on Floyd's neck. The witnesses later heard pleading with officers to check his polls as Floyd Lee face down on the pavement. Back in court Charles McMillan breaking down as he heard George Floyd on that video calling for his mother. Take none. Fifteen minutes. Oh my. You just explain. So what are your feelings and I. Do you. I will have a home home we eat them. It just. That assumes Ford Field. Also on that body camera video the first publicly her defense of officers show men's actions. In his own words. We have our Border Patrol is do you sizable died. Yeah I'm like yeah what as coming up some. Jurors also saw video of George Floyd before the tragedy unfolded. Inside the convenience store Chris Martin who worked there says Floyd was friendly but appear to be high. He says Floyd paid for the cigarette with a counterfeit twenty dollar bill so he told his manager who then called the police. The store worker then watched the tragedy unfold. And he says he felt guilty. I was going through your mind during that time. Usually. Thank you. White guilt. That's why we're losers. Knox and number. Good morning. Legal analysts say show wins defense team will argue that the video shows there was resistance from Floyd. Even if it was passive resistance but analysts also say show winds unemotional demeanor could hurt his standing with the jury.

