Transcript for Video shows Louisiana state trooper seen beating Black man during traffic stop

We turn out to the growing outrage over the police beating of a man in Louisiana only now coming to light. And it turns out that this meeting came only three weeks after another beating that was allegedly covered up by the same troopers. Here's ABC's industry G. This morning video kept secret for more than two years shows at Louisiana State troopers even a black man in the head with a flashlight. Body camera video shows Aaron Goldman yelling and trooper Jacob brown hit an eighteen times within 24 seconds after a traffic violation Antoine. Nineteen. Three weeks after a similar deadly encounter between Louisiana state police and a black driver Ronald green which also only recently became public. Troopers said green died after a car crash that video revealed super dragging beat. Before his death this latest case Aaron Goldman was forcibly taken to the ground. The trooper claim Bowman had hit a deputy described the beating as clean complying. Bowman tells the Associated Press he was left with a broken jaw ribs and wrist and needed 6 April through his head. Until they. Do. Dream. He denied ever hitting an officer. Filed a civil lawsuit. Police later concluded trooper brown didn't use excessive an unjustifiable. Actions and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors. And intentionally mislabeled his body camera video brown was charged with battery and resigned earlier this year. There are individual that are the bat out and I also. This is not bad apples but also a rotten street. Louisiana state police city recently reformed their training and practices in hopes of rebuilding trust within the community Andrea Fuji EA BC news. Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.