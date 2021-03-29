Transcript for Violent storm system inundates areas of the South

Nashville's mayor declaring a state of emergency on Sunday and hoping for state and federal resources to help with recovery severe storms causing severe flooding around the city at least four people were killed. Initial receive more than seven inches of our brain over the past 48 hours. Now that is the second highest two day rainfall total in our history. The water pricing as people slapped some streets turned into rivers all the roads severely damaged this room submerged under several feet of water. This man's apartment totally destroyed. And it come back and I have a pentagon. Better. It will close Olympian and risks that. More than a 130 people had to be rescued the teams respond it bravely. Two rescue people in Indiana a forty year old man was killed when severe thunderstorms toppled this mass in three. Witnesses say he was trying to escape the storm at least sixteen tornadoes were reported across four states one of them ripping apart these homes in west Tennessee. These aerial images show some of the damage left behind east Texas rooms ripped off tree snapped debris scattered throughout neighborhoods. Not that Ratner well life and if you have heard the last. And my roof not better than absolutely coming. And Deb bright and lord lord lord and more hours today in net instead of. That seems storm system moving east Sunday night. Bringing with it damaging wind gusts and heavy rains.

