Transcript for Virginia's political crisis keeps growing

Good Thursday morning everyone we begin with the growing political crisis in Virginia that could take down the State's three highest ranking politicians. After the governor admitted to wearing black face in the 1980s. The attorney general has revealed he too has worn black face and now. A woman accusing the lieutenant governor of sexual assault is telling her story giving explicit details. ABC's go to Kos RID has the latest Mona good morning. Good morning today. Virginia attorney general mark Herron was among the many Democrats calling on Ralph north them to resign after the governor admitted that he wore black face in the past. Then yesterday in a shocking turn of events Herring too revealing that he wore black face in the 1980s. This morning the crisis in the commonwealth escalating as not want but the re a Virginia's top Democrats fight to stay in office. Shocked and incredibly disciplined. News. Awful week. From Virginia the crisis deepening after the State's attorney general mark hearing admitted to wearing black face in the 1980. Herring says quote we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup. Going on to say he is deeply deeply sorry. All of this built upon the rhesus photo scandal that emerged late last week involving governor Ralph north. Calls for the governor's resignation came swiftly. As north and admitted to wearing black face in the past Aggies just a little bit a shoe polish to put undermine our all my chief's position to take over is lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax but this morning Fairfax fending off renewed allegations. Of sexual assault doctor Vanessa Tyson a political science professor. Accuses Fairfax a forcing her to perform oral sex in a hotel room at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Writing quote what began as consensual kissing. Quickly turned into sexual assault Fairfax vehemently denies the allegations calling the encounter consensual. Saying in a statement quote I wish her and no harm or humiliation. But it can not agree with the description of events that I know is not true. Now just one resignation could create a ripple effects that you may be wondering to name Tenet. Who is fourth in line that would be Republican speaker Kurt Cox. Who get this got his position when his name was drawn out of a ceramic bowl to break attacked. Name drawn out of them all motorists thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.