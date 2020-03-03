Transcript for Voters in 14 states head to the polls

And we turn our Super Tuesday so far there's no indication that rotavirus will be. Forcing any changes at the polls today. It is a big day voters in fourteen states will be casting ballots it comes just hours after former vice president Joseph Biden picked up key endorsements from three former candidates. Still Biden thinks his old bay challenge with polls showing him trailing behind Bernie Sanders in many states. Including California Texas and even North Carolina where Biden has been hoping to get a boost. From black voters ABC's NFL locker tarred it's an Alexandria Virginia another big state up for grabs today and that's good morning. Good morning Kenneth and Doreen fourteen states and one territory all voting today as part of Super Tuesday states like California Texas and Virginia with over thirteen hundred delegates at play. Just hours before the biggest contest of the primary season Joseph biting getting a major boost. But he will also got burned with his heart. Pride in emotional as he accepted near heats endorsements. News moves from Boone Biden's landslide win in South Carolina reshaping the rays. Former presidential candidate that O O'Rourke also throwing his support behind him. As the party's moderates seem ready to come together to stop Bernie Sanders from winning the nomination. Let's put forward somebody who's actually a Democrat. But Sander is undeterred. The political establishment is getting over. And they looked at Riley's like there's that state ball. And as they walked color not here now. The Vermont senator drying the biggest crowds of anyone in the race and arguing. No it is pretty decent guy is just wrong with regard to its vision for the future. Super Tuesday will also be the first time and Mike Bloomberg is on the ballot. After being repeatedly interrupted at Fox News town hall the billionaire former mayor making it clear he's not going anywhere I haven't even faced the voters once. And tell C Gabbard and Elizabeth Warren are also still in the race polls begin closing at 7 PM eastern in Virginia and Vermont chlorine and Kenneth and asked think you'd.

