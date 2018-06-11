Transcript for Voters head to the polls

More than a 105 million Americans are expected to vote in today's mid term election. That would be the highest turnout for a mid term this century president for a return to the White House early this morning after a string of rallies wrapping up his. Final pitch to voters in Missouri. 36 million people have already voted early that's nearly doubled the amount from four years ago. This morning a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the capital where control of congress hangs in the balance that's where ABC's Stephanie Ramos begins our coverage good morning Stephanie. Hey Marcy and Kenneth good morning while the battle for this Mitchell has come down to immigration for Republicans and health care for Democrats. The president to really in the end motivating people from both parties to go out and vote. Today president trump spends Election Day at the White House he's back from his 44 rally of the 2018 campaign cycle this is my last out. Right in Missouri he laid out the seats of the election we have to elect a Republican congress you have to do. The president on his final polish continuing to feel fear about illegal immigration. Democrats are inviting. Tara and aptly Jared and his Van Nuys civil legal analyst. To flood into our country and overwhelm. Your communities. There is no evidence Democrats have anything to do with the caravans of migrants fleeing violence and poverty. The president's I would telling Sinclair broadcasting I would like to have a much softer tone. But denied any suggestion that his inflamed rhetoric about immigration has emboldened racism in the country. Former President Obama also allowed on the trail this past week stumping for Democrats and taking aim at president Trump's life. Unlike some people. I don't just make stuff up when I'm taught them. Obama speaking to supporters Monday in Northern Virginia trying to help Democrats win control of buttons the house. All 435. Seats in the house are out for voting and 35 seats in the senate. Democrats need to when he three seats to take back control of the house and they also need to seats in the senate. After eleven rallies in eight states and weeks of campaigning for Republican candidates the White House says the president will spend today making phone calls monitoring all of the races across the country and meeting with his political team for real time updates Marcy and tennis. The White House also says the president and First Lady have invited there. Family and friends to the residents to watch those election returns comment. All right Stephanie rob us reporting live for us thanks so much.

