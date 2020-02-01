Transcript for Waitress gets life-changing tip

To build a future. It is I'm not future. Parent I have. It's a big deal. Us. A new year and a new start for Daniel friend Tony a waitress in Michigan who says her life was changed. Banks to the generosity of two customers the tab 23 bucks. The tent 2020. Dollars. I had actually like her aren't working at my house being ultimate aims its site in her ex supreme they are. You're now twenty challenged right. Crank brits manager asked Israel. And I only complete shock I am late that doesn't happen like beat. The single mother of three kids with a daughter on the way is now two years sober from OPO aids. She just moved north of Detroit for fresh start with nothing but the clothes on her back. Spending time in a homeless shelter before landing a job at this restaurant the two regulars who left the tip likely unaware of the full gravity of their gift. A second chance. It's a blessing I'm Trent its armed churning out you ready Aaron. Server money you know it not it's I don't count. That was it happened and an accident they get your legs that they don't even know. That didn't have this. NI recipients. Danielle is also going to be able to get her driver's license now for the first time in ten years fell allow her. See all of our kids and teach her daughter to drive next year she says she never got to chant is that chance to think that you responsible in hopes they know. It helped change her life's trajectory heading into the new year good for them good for her I'm sure is gonna help a lot of people I think Sally she RD pick at fort she said she left to tipped when he when he while.

