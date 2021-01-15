Transcript for Waitress rescues 11-year-old from trouble

This morning an Orlando waitress being praised for her quick thinking after helping rescue an eleven year old boy and votes. Thought that. I need to do something Sylvain car volcanoes says the boy's family came into her restaurant but as she was taking their order she noticed something seemed off. I'm not the clip keep these police now lock up bruises on his current and born here. They. And the parent is not banning ads giving food for him. Sensing he was scared she decided to act with his parents backs turned to her she flashed the boy this note asking if he needed help. And when he nodded yes she called 911. Teach. Make yes plank that yet. You need help so I don't know what the deal. Police immediately launched an investigation and discovered the full scope of the alleged abuse. You is handcuffed to a furniture Dolly. With his hands behind his back he had ratchet straps. Around his ankles. And was made to set himself free. The boy telling detectives as parents often withheld food as punishment resulting in him being twenty pounds underweight. His mother and stepfather were arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect. Detectives say his mother admitted she knew about the dangerous abuse but did nothing to protect her son. Now police say car ball whose quick thinking likely saved the boy's life but she says she's just grateful he was brave enough to speak. I'm so proud of him. Because he also have the courage to ask for help. And I'm so glad that hinted. Police say the boys half sister showed no signs of abuse. They're now both in the custody of Child Protective Services.

