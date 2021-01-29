Transcript for Wall Street amateurs vs. billionaire hedge fund titans

This morning Wall Street bracing for another roller coaster as trading resumes and volatile stocks like GameStop. After the trading side Robin Hood suspended purchases Thursday. This after the New York attorney general announced an investigation into Robin hoods activity. The company's CEO was saying they halted purchases on several companies including GameStop EMC theaters. Blackberry and Bed, Bath & Beyond largely due to liability concerns. So we don't really see anything like this or more and it says prudently manage. The risk and the deposit where it's we ask you restricts buying in the he's thirteen saw. If TD Ameritrade also restricted transactions angry politicians on both sides of the I'll. Congresswoman Alexandria oh cost CO Cortez tweeted. This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about Robin Hood apps decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade stock as they see fit. And in a rare move Republican senator Ted Cruz agreed with the cost CO Cortez. All this market frenzy began an amateur traders banded together an online chat forms like read it to boost stock of struggling video game retailer GameStop. And overthrow Wall Street hedge funds who were shorting the stock. Betting that GameStop would fail. The amateur traders helped four shares up by 17100%. Costing the hedge funds more than five billion dollars. One hedge fund had to be bailed out by other firms billionaire investor Leon Cooper meant. Says pumping up stock prices like this announced a plane with fire that he not been anywhere noted in his. In the bigger equipment and and he went on to comment on the current market conditions and those who claim billionaires aren't pain their fair share in taxes after raking in so much cash from these companies. Reasonable conclusion don't these people listened and didn't checks from the government K and discretionary use a concept. It's just a way of attacking people and you know I think he's probably won't come again and together. But Ginny road losing Ki who started to read it page Wall Street bets says there's a reason his page has attracted millions of small time investors limited money. Right. You're dating but there are there there isn't your category and there are out there's. Their doors. That is powerful enough knock out special. Meanwhile senator Elizabeth Warren is slamming the SEC for not keeping the markets honest. As for game stop and those other companies all bets are off when the markets open today.

