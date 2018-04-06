Transcript for Weekend Rewind: Giuliani's tension with special counsel

Obviously you're just joining us now we're sorry but the party is alone hunt valley the weekend's upcoming thought. The free march ahead into Monday let's take a quick look back and we can't prima. President tracks personal attorney. You Giuliani cranking up the tension with special counsel Robert Mueller. Overnight the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani telling ABC news is Muller tries to subpoena us and we're going to court. This new threat comes as a shocking secret letter written by president terms legal team leaked to the New York Times. The twenty page memo making Ron claims of the president cannot be guilty of obstruction in the Russian police investigation. Or be subpoenaed to speak to Muller Giuliani confirmed the contents of that letter to ABC news. Even though he was not a member of the legal team at the time forty minutes for the New York Times story published. The president blaming the Justice Department and the special counsel for the. The weather and the battle against wildfires burning in the west California firefighters thrown everything at this late in the beach. The aircraft attacking what club did you fire in New Mexico still raging out of control doubling in size over the weekend. In Colorado an all out aerial assault on this fire north of Durango hundreds evacuated the flames scorching nearly 2000 acres. The fire still growing. Atlantic hurricane season beginning in Puerto Rico which was devastated of course when hurricane Maria last year. I'm releasing new figures showing an increase in deaths and its aftermath of nearly 14100 more people by coming out in the three months after. Terrifying scene alone a Little League Baseball field and kids on the field are running in every which direction it. Good night terrifying images and out of control driver plowing right into the middle of a Little League Baseball game hitting 68 year old Douglas park urged them lore taking off Parker's pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. Authorities later arresting 51 year old Carol Cher albums charging her with manslaughter. The world's most popular chocolate bar the kit Kat came out on top in a recent survey by record that come from but this. You marry 68 apparently got it wrong about the handle a woman in these scenic favorite tweets I don't think. A couple of my point proudly. We aren't tall people are doing things that we have looked comments including some suggesting an immediate break up paley says despite this horrific behavior. Her guy. Keeper of the case that it was wondering if there is a runway indicate cat that was yeah displaying it to break if he's. So that's how you. And and Batman green candidate that's where she was just no there had to think. Stephen tell you. You did or did she tell me if you had a feeling on the stock with me. I don't know I'm happy that your Charlotte over the we produce is like giving back who relies too Ron Claiborne yeah. Use. And Evans.

