Transcript for The Weekend Rundown!

It's shaping up to be a marvelous weekend at the box office would lose your home. Black widow first marvel movie in theaters since social distancing began expected to bring in as much as a 140. Bucks globally. Yeah just. Kargil in the action packed superhero thriller streaming with Disney plus premier access and playing in theaters this morning. And XOX so she makes me it's time for a jet easy reboot and everyone's favorite New York City gossip Gossip Girl. An anonymous instant brand accounts that spies owners. Serena and Blair are no longer on the prep school scene but the Gossip Girl reboot streaming on HBO Max this morning. Promises no shortage of drama or if you're looking for something a little more warm and Fuzzy up perfect selection from Netflix this week. A copy cats played piano and then I had a guitar and drums led the stars of the show. And that the stars in my life. Cat people it's streaming now on Netflix. Or maybe you're looking to sink your claws into a new real estate series. You're looking kind of a twelve million dollars what the realist. He made to be brought me out spectrum. Flux listings Sydney is streaming this morning on Amazon prime video. Showing you the most polls places down and edit the kids are ready to spend time with some familiar faces while on their summer break is the last or where. A couple of hundred more funny monsters. Mike in solely are teaming up again for a new series monsters at work premiering on Disney plus this week follows the dynamic duo. In the events after monsters ink. As a new crew joins miffed. Or if you're looking for a dynamic duo a little more mature than Mike and Sully the good news Favre and Starr go to Vista Del Mar its. Finally available for free for Hulu users. You don't even have to go to cost call you got is. A lot to do this weekend it's unfortunate working and yeah. Are you excited. Yeah I think so to be trying to catch up in the low key series as well. That a point Saturday is the new moon which is a good time to begin something new like a new job a new class rating business. And also. A time to quit something you don't care about who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.