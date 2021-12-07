Transcript for This weekend's sports roundup

Sparks flying at the twenties when he won European soccer championship on Sunday with Italy taking its first European title since 1968. The game tied after 120. Minutes with Italy and England at one apiece. Sending both teams into a shoot down. Prince George in the stands with his parents cheering on teen England. And David Beckham searing a fist bump with Tom Cruise but this was the moment that decided the championship. Nineteen year old look high Osaka shooting for England that shot blocked. Fans the team Italy celebrating around the globe. Even taking to the streets in Brooklyn New York celebrating the big win. Meanwhile on the tennis court also in the UK. A familiar seed Novak Djokovic winning Wimbledon tying the world record with his twentieth Grand Slam title. I consider myself tests then I believe that I am the best otherwise. You know I wouldn't be talking confidently about you know winning slams in making his three. And Ashley party winning the women's singles tournament. The first number one seed to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams won. As the top seed back in 2016. And back state side game three of the NBA finals bringing the Phoenix Suns. Up two games to none to the buck's home court in Milwaukee Sunday night. Yeah done it's onto the couldn't vote please scoring 41 points in game three men leading the Bucs to their first clean even his theories. Game four of the NBA finals in Milwaukee will be on Wednesday night at 9 PM right here. On ABC guys also have MLB all star break coming up all star game home run derby had and for those of us not into sports and a little bit more in the Hollywood Emmy nominations come out Tuesday morning. And I'm sure there's a drag race somewhere and how exactly are. There are safe and happy. Not where you sat at a Italy oh yeah has become because you are USA is going to be the first team but Italy gets we've may second so. Watson that you can get an Italian it got him in let guys second title since that World Cup champions and two dozens X.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.