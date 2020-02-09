White House announces moratorium on evictions

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci urges Americans to keep their guard up during the Labor Day weekend amid coronavirus concerns. ABC's Ines de La Cuetara reports.
2:03 | 09/02/20

