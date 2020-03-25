Transcript for White House and Senate leaders reach deal for $2 trillion stimulus bill

Overnight the lawmakers on Capitol Hill finally reaching a deal on that multi trillion dollars stimulus package meant to help revive the US economy it's good news from firearm owners all across America. That last. We have a deal. The deal comes after five days of marathon negotiations. Democrats one of the plan to do more for workers and her pushing for a Marshall plan for hospitals. To all Americans I say help is on the way this as the president reveals he wants parts of the economy to re opened by Easter. Easter is our time line what a great time line that would be. According to Morgan Stanley 3.4. Million people filed for unemployment last week. That's nearly five times more than the highest week ever trump arguing on Fox News a current restrictions may in fact the economy to the point of no return. Do they lose more people. By putting a country into a massive recession or depression. You're gonna have suicides. By the thousands. But health care experts warn the country is nowhere near ready. No one is gonna want it toned down things when you see what's going on in a place like New York City have been coming that's just. No good public health practice in common sense. In New York City the infection rate doubling every three days. The government now urging people fleeing the city to self quarantine for fourteen days and mere governor Andrew Cuomo calling on the federal government to do more. When we went to war we can say that any company are Guyardo the battleship. How you didn't. Presidents and it's a war it is a war. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is expected some today and new president. Will. Be signed he and Xanana we will see and that's thank you.

