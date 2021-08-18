Transcript for Wildfires in California leave path of destruction

Now to the fight against the wildfires burning through northern California new evacuation orders are being ordered. And now the State's largest wildfires start just starting to threaten mountain communities. Overnight multiple wildfires exploding in size across northern California. This ominous image showing a massive column of smoke. From the so called caliber fire which nearly tripled in size in a matter of hours. This is an incident that's developed really quickly and has grown extremely fast as outpaced models decal or fire has already destroyed fifty homes in the small town of grisly flats it's now prompting new evacuation orders in Eldorado county. Home to nearly 200000. People. I had to leave my cats. They don't mind and pray so Luke. That's that's did paint that's a good feeling at all. To the north and the Dixie fire. Is now advancing towards mountain communities including Susanville. Which has two state prisons and nearby federal locked up in a casino. It's now the largest city to Dixie fire has threatened since breaking out last month. This morning red flag warnings are in place for much of northern California. The wildfires fueled by dry conditions and gusty winds. Overnight the State's largest power company. PGE started shutting off power to 51000. Customers in eighteen counties hoping to prevent the wins from bringing downed live power lines sparking even more fires and in the Bay Area today officials declaring critical fire conditions and issuing an air quality alert as winds push smoke. From the fires in northern California into the region. In Nevada schools delayed start times in the Reno sparks district because of smoke from the Dixie fire.

