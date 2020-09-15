Transcript for Wildfires fuel climate change debate

After the fire disaster on the West Coast more than three million acres have burned so far this year that's nearly thirty times more than last year. And we have two more months of fire season laughed when doctor says breathing the air near San Francisco right now. It's like smoking eight cigarettes. ABC's Megan pepper Izzy reports on the call to better address climate change. This morning a brief respite for firefighters in the west. Foolish conditions giving crews a chance to make headway as they battled dozens of wildfires. In or gaining nearly two dozen people are miss teen. After fires destroyed entire towns it's. Axiom nothing everywhere Portland's air quality now the worst in the world. Officials warning Noland should be outside and in California apocalyptic scenes as residents make their way back into heart heating area. Not seen a structure standing. Presidents from this city Monday insisting wildfires could be controlled if states did a better job managing the forests. When you have years of believes dried leaves on the ground. It just sets it up it's really a fuel for a fire Washington's governor slamming those comments. What a bunch of ignorance. You know and for the president to try to tell us we're not many Europe's worst I don't think he could find which ended an act stockholder pitcher can't rely on an instructional manual. But California's governor trying to find a middle ground I think there's an area of at least commonality. And vegetation forest management. While emphasizing that the state just saw its hottest August ever the science it's. In and observed evidence is self evident. That climate change is real. And that is exacerbating that's just minutes later trump appeared to question that claim. Thank you start getting cooler. Than our wishes you just watch I wish I think we've got dealership but. You have I think cents a nos actually. California's secretary of natural resource is later pushing back against the president. It can restart weren't so horny. Our own or not only managed by the federal government. Scientists say warmer temperatures are directly to blame for an increase in droughts and other conditions like bark beetles. Which killed millions of trees and create dangerous fire conditions. This carnage finishing weather has overwhelmed our resource it's the problem goes far beyond California. The northern chemist. Ear just experienced its warmest summer on record. And these new satellite images show glaciers in an artifact DT fury dean which scientists say could lead to a ten foot rise in sea levels. You're Southern California this guy is still Horry is easy Sunday or revoke enough cars are calling it acts. Equally we are seeing some improvement with the smoke the air quality is excellent healthy. Kenneth.

