Winter storms blast from west to east

Several feet of snow left residents in some areas of California trapped in their homes. Meanwhile, areas of the Northeast see their first major snow this season. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live