Transcript for Wintry weather from Texas to Maine

The big story this morning is the weather this snell freezing rain and bone chilling cold. Spreading across several states on the radar right now a lot of storms stretching from Texas to Maine with 65 million Americans in the past. Some areas are bracing for temperatures dropping to near zero. This morning winter is arriving early for millions of Americans. More than a month before the season's official start a fast moving storms bring us. Ice and rain halo to assume that I am a scraper. Loma booths snow fell overnight in new England and upstate New York were up to a foot it's possible in some areas behind the storm another round of Arctic air would temperatures below zero near Chicago. And freezing temperatures are now expected as far south as the Gulf Coast. I think no matter what you will all notice the cold out 25 that feels like in Houston seven below for two point. And here New York City by Wednesday morning it will feel like fifteen. At least four deaths have been blamed on the deepest trouble. Conditions in Kansas City an apparent weather related crimes slip this car dangling over the edge of a highway unbelievable situation Eric somebody trapped in this car. That almost put over the edge. The driver rescued escaping we just minor injuries and a skiers snowy O'Hare international airport engine cargo. We're an American Airlines flight slid off the icy runway while attempting to land a lot of us I mean we're the number of what's around us we thought we are gonna win so it was. Definitely scary the storms have grounded at least 15100 flights nationwide.

