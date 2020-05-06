The woman behind the ‘speech of a generation’

More
ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi speaks with activist and 2017 Women's March National co-chair Tamika Mallory about her impassioned, viral address in Minneapolis one week ago.
3:16 | 06/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The woman behind the ‘speech of a generation’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:16","description":"ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi speaks with activist and 2017 Women's March National co-chair Tamika Mallory about her impassioned, viral address in Minneapolis one week ago. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"71087097","title":"The woman behind the ‘speech of a generation’","url":"/WNN/video/woman-speech-generation-71087097"}