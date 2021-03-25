Transcript for Women fight for equal pay

This morning US woman soccer star meg pinot leading a fight for equal pay. Testifying at a congressional hearing on pay inequities between men and women. One instead take the stars and stripes the red white and blue cross the entire globe and represent America and the best way possible. We done all of that and and simply. There's no reason why were underpaid. For the exception. A gender. For Tino speaking on equal pay day a date that symbolizes how far into the new year women must work to earn what men earned the previous year. At the White House president Biden signed a proclamation to acknowledge the problem. We should be satisfied to equal pay day is no longer even necessary. Mention at all First Lady doctor Jill Biden recalled her first teaching job for which she says she was paid 25%. Less than a man with the same level of experience. It was the lack of respect that discrimination. Why was my work worth less sentiments shared by Ira pinot. Yeah. The US women's soccer team has won four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals arguably more successful than the men's team. Have a Pina says the women are still under paid. Despite all the wins I'm still paid less than men who do the same job that idea according to the national women's law center women working full time are paid 82 cents for every dollar men are paid. Wednesday's congressional hearing also addressed disparity in the NCAA. Spotlighted by a women's basketball player who compared the men's March Madness weight room. To the women's limited accommodations the NCAA has apologized and I grant to women's facilities. Though we're Pino and her teammates have settled part of their lawsuit against the US soccer federation they're still appealing a decision on wage discrimination. Under the equal pay act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.