Transcript for Workers get life-changing holiday bonus

When it comes to holiday bonuses it's bigger than you expect is. Definitely one time late like Clark prison holds one year. Membership in the jelly of the month club who took. Or like this it is like changing. It's the real life holiday bonus for employees it seemed John properties in Baltimore that can afford them a real life Christmas vacation. And then some Ed Saint John founder of one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the mid Atlantic. Making this announcement at the company's holiday party. OK. And please on the number of years. You know. Okay. Ten million bucks divided up among the company's 198 employees each of them opening of red envelope with the amount of their bonus inside the smallest amount 100 dollars awarded to an employee who was just tired and hadn't even started at the company yet. The largest bonus 270000. Bucks heist. Here the boat but they're the ones that run the they're the ones who think the Pope go. Without. We are not think we're absolutely nothing. This gesture raising the bar and a year when holiday bonuses are already predicted to go up. A survey by Robert half suggest 96% of employees can expect bonuses that meet or exceed last year's whether it's the jelly of the month. Clark asked the gift that keeps up given the whole year or a harder and share in ten million dollars. It's crazy life. Several of those employees have said they are now debt free thanks to this incredible holiday bonus they're paying off their credit cards their mortgages student loans. Holiday gift of a lifetime no doubt linked to how this was beautiful to see the looks on their faces. And incredible really cool and the great thing about this company to his that they were named one of the ten largest corporate philanthropists in the vault board metro areas so big that his generosity. Beyond his carefully. I'm amazing. Alice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.