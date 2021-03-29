Transcript for World’s sexiest bald man is…

This morning a headline that has the Internet totally waging out Prince William is the world's sexiest bald man. A reminder that Bruce Willis Kate digs and Dwayne Johnson were all in contention here the rock himself Chiming in with a joke writing how does this happen. When Larry David clearly has a pulls hash tag demanding recount. Researchers finding that the duke of Cambridge was described as sexy seventeen point six. A million times in blogs reports and pages. More than any other chrome domes TDs Mike Tyson coming in a distant second place with eight point eight million sexy hot or attracted mentions on the Internet. The study was carried out by longevity down a cosmetic surgery company that performs hair transplants. But the Internet has something to say about these findings calling them a bald faced lie. We're way I'd like you very much this is growth Stanley Tucci racer Stanley Tucci I will avenge you oh all right. Minds the devil wears Prada actor getting it on the flood himself writing. Whose crown should Wear this crown so many wonderful choices other names buzz there waited atop a Twitter following the study's release over the weekend. Prince William is no way the sexiest bald man what some are more is alive and well. Jason state them didn't flip a car upside down so he could attach a bomb to a crane. In transporter to just to be disrespect did likeness but at least state them broke the top three coming in third in the study was seven point four million mentions of being bald and beautiful. Stanley Tucci however didn't even make the top ten. Who. Pit bull and Michael Jordan rounded out the top five and the rock the rock came in ninth place. Someone that the people responsible for this new study need to get tested for Kobe because clearly they've lost all sense of taste you guys out of the art Harris about the rock like get your head I have a dent in the middle happens there's a bomb bald hair yet there were no women on the top ten lists Monad so yeah it it is a topless to pull off now that is some point. I think well and I didn't need to get those Rick I'll ask a court I don't either C Uday.

