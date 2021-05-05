Transcript for 6-year-old’s close encounter with a shark

We turn now to a close call for young girl at the beach when a shark swam up outside her she's okay but another shark encounter was. You're more eventful here's ABC's Andrea Fiji. This morning a six year old girls close encounter with a shark caught on camera. A and Ella resented his mom was recording her playing in the shallow water at a beach in Ky Lula on Oahu when an Alice saw something flapping in the water hit her. She yelled shark and ran onto the beach the sharks thrashing behind her. Boots and Ellis mom says she didn't notice the shark when she was recording when I watched the video back. I seen it gains are being around. All my. She. It was a shark. The shark in the video appeared to be a black tip which commonly feeds on fish in shallow water. It's unlikely it was going after and Ella they're considered relatively harmless but sharks can mistake people for food. Just last week a surfer was bitten by a shark in new Smyrna beach Florida. He just jumped out of the water and grabbed my high. And started thrashing. Around with my leg shaking me like a rag doll and he wasn't just a bite and release he wanted my. It was only me off my porch. Adrian -- so managed to get away but needed four hours of surgery to repair injuries to her foot. As for a Nile and her mom they're thankful she escaped unscathed. I don't see anybody how to meet. I sing it was actually agree. The and I don't. And Ella tells us she will go back into the water. Experts say this is the time of year shark attacks increase in the US because they migrate. As the water warms. Kenneth Mona Andrew Magee think he'll.

