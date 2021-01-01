Transcript for New Year’s celebrations around the world

Overnight the world ushering in 20/20 one. Marking the end of what was an unprecedented and difficult year cove in nineteen lock downs and restrictions shifting New Year's Eve celebrations that would typically bring millions of party goers to the streets to ring in the new year from clients and are all hurt. In Times Square a surreal sight for the first time in over a century the iconic ball dropped taking place without the usual crowds. Instead officials closing off several blocks around the area. The only crowd in attendance a small group of Frontline workers but traditions still stood as the clock counted as down into 20/20 want. Few gathered outside dawned in masks and socially distance while the party continued for many at home. Performances from some of the biggest artist Jennifer Lopez. Saying meg in the stallions. And now they're. Around the world Australia you. Felix the virus did not stop the grand fireworks display. And the difference seen in Wuhan China where the first snow until the nineteen case was reported more than a year ago hundreds gathered to celebrate. After strict lockdown orders this city has not recorded a new cold mid nineteen case in months while 20/20 proved to be a challenging year. The world's giving the toast to 20/20 one to welcoming new beginnings. The only thing I want to see happen next here is no more pulled it out where to go outside. And organizers of a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas changed course amid growing concerns. That it would become a super spreader of that 141000 people were initially expected at the Fremont street experience. But management decided to lend access to gas of the surrounding hotels. People who purchase tickets were promised to refund.

