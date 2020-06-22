Transcript for New York City begins next reopening phase today

This morning the White House saying it's now preparing for a second wave of the virus just in case stockpiling supplies according to an ABC analysis of numbers from the New York Times. According to state seeing an increase of cases with eleven sitting daily records. The former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner warning that states like Texas Florida and Arizona. Could see exponential rise in cases this week. The challenge with exponential growth is everything looks okay until suddenly it doesn't and so this is something that has to be a concern of everyone that's been watching this. In California more than 3500 hospitalizations. As of Saturday. The highest total since a state began keeping records and Florida is expected to surpass 100000. Total cases today. 49 days after governor Ron Desantis lifted his statewide stay at home mortars Desantis attributing the increase to more testing. Now admitting there's more to it. That's an indication. That certainly in that age group that you're seeing more transmission in the community it's not purely just a function. Of the fact that they're testing more. And the World Health Organization is warning that the world has entered quote dangerous new phase of the virus.

