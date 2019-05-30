Transcript for Young girls hit with foul ball at Cubs-Astros game

We turn out to that scary scene at a Major League Baseball game a young girl was rushed to the hospital. After she was hit by a foul ball the cubs Astros GameStop for several minutes as stunned players and fans. Hope for the best. This morning a professional athlete in tears phone rescue recite here you got some guys that everybody. That one was sizzling off candidate stands a foul ball hit by cubs player Al over our Mora junior striking the child. How Mora a father of two was immediately overcome with the emotion. Still we life is a Sousa hit it. The first person I walked does I was there so. That's what. They have them players visibly shaken Al Mora then fell to its knees near the plate and was console by teammate Jason Heyward. The manager Joseph Maddon guys one and understand that business is not under control there's nothing to you can be done about the differences don't. Please don't blame yourself a photo taken by the Associated Press shows the girl conscious and crying as she was taken away. Now more completed the at bat after taking several minutes to compose himself. The rest is kind of a blur. There are so that event. Coming up only kind of came licences of the next have been. When I went over to stands. Later Al Moore went over to the section where the girl was sitting to find out her condition he was seen speaking to a security gar when he became emotional crying on the guard's shoulder. When that thing also earned. Rational animal. Following a string the Fayette injuries 12017. All Major League Baseball clubs were required to extend protective netting. Up the baseline minute me park in Houston meets those requirements but witnesses say the little girl was sitting about ten feet past where the netting ends. Such an emotional scene there there's been no official word overnight on the girl's condition but she was described as awake and alert that's good news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.