Transcript for Youngest person in space

Amazon founder Jeff base is is getting some new company and is ride into space next week a teenager. It may be the lucky it's eighteen year old in the world ABC's Andrea Fuji explains how he got a seat from this once in a lifetime rocket ride. This morning new details about the youngest person ever sent to travel into space eighteen year old Oliver Damon. I am super excited go to space and joining them on flights. I presume that's all our life. He'll take flight on new shephard Jeff bay Sosa's rocket alongside baseless and self. Businesses brother and Wally funk the oldest person set to go to space at age 82. An anonymous auction winner who bid 28 million dollars won the fourth seat on the ride. But because of a quote scheduling conflict that person will go on a later flight which opens up the spot for all of her. His dad a businessman from the Netherlands wanted to send his son to space and has bar erupt in the auction. Now his son will be the first pain customer to fly to space. Blue origin CEOs saint. This marks the beginning of commercial operations for new Shepard and Oliver represented new generation of people who will help us build a broad to space Oliver says he's dreamed of going to space since he was four is already working to get his pilot's license. Thank you so much for people who origin for making this happen and making shippers. Thank you for. Lift off is Tuesday from van horn Texas the small town outside El Paso became famous in the seventies as the location where The Last Picture Show was films I'm really excited because you know I was a Star Trek tricky back when the original Star Trek was on this is citing Twomey bases his flight now putting the tiny town back on the map. Tuesday's flight is expected to last eleven minutes heading 66 miles into the boundaries of outer space. Slightly farther than billionaire Richard Branson flew last Sunday. Mona Ander. Andrea think yeah.

