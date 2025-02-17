1 dead, thousands without power in Philadelphia region due to strong winds

A winter storm will move across the country this week, following strong winds and some snowfall in the Northeast on Monday. A woman was killed when a tree fell onto her car in Philadelphia.

February 17, 2025

