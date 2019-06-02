At least 10 electrical blasts reported under famous Atlanta street

More
Fire officials believe rainwater runoff caused transformers underneath Peachtree Street to explode.
0:12 | 02/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 10 electrical blasts reported under famous Atlanta street

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60896841,"title":"At least 10 electrical blasts reported under famous Atlanta street","duration":"0:12","description":"Fire officials believe rainwater runoff caused transformers underneath Peachtree Street to explode.","url":"/WNT/video/10-electrical-blasts-reported-famous-atlanta-street-60896841","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.