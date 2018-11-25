10 passengers died in Uganda as boat sunk in Lake Victoria

More
Rescuers pulled 40 survivors out of the water.
0:14 | 11/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10 passengers died in Uganda as boat sunk in Lake Victoria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59409159,"title":"10 passengers died in Uganda as boat sunk in Lake Victoria","duration":"0:14","description":"Rescuers pulled 40 survivors out of the water. ","url":"/WNT/video/10-passengers-died-uganda-boat-sunk-lake-victoria-59409159","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.