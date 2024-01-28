10-year-old boy attacked by shark while on vacation in Bahamas

New details have emerged in the horrific shark attack of a 10-year-old Maryland boy in a shark tank experience at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.

January 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live