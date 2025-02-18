100 million people on alert for snow, ice and brutal cold in 25 states

A new winter storm is bringing brutal cold this week, putting 100 million Americans across 25 states on alert. The storm is impacting areas from Texas to the mid-Atlantic.

February 18, 2025

