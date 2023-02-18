103-year-old beloved college basketball fan still on the job

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, chaplain for the Loyola University men's basketball team in Chicago, has been working primarily with student basketball players for nearly 30 years.

February 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live