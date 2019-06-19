Transcript for 103-year-old runner wins gold in 50 and 100-meter dash

Finally tonight here, "America strong." There's a hurricane coming. But in this case, everyone is and you will be, too. We first introduced you to Julia Hawkins when she became the oldest woman to compete in the usa track and field championships at 102. Setting the world record in the 60-meter dash, 24.79 seconds. Julia graduated from lsu in 1938. She didn't even start running until she was 100. At 100, I started running. I thought it would be neat to run at 100 and do the 100-yard dash. Reporter: So quick, they call her "Hurricane" Hawkins. The hurricane is in the house. Reporter: And tonight, hurricane Hawkins is back at it. Breaking another record this week, running the 50-meter dash in 21.05 seconds. And by the way, she's now 103. And she's checking in with us. Hi, David. It's been wonderful to be here racing and I'm glad I won two gold medals. It's awe-inspiring to me to be able to do this. Reporter: Julia, it is awe-inspiring to us too. And what is her advice for others? Realize that you can still be doing it at this kind of an age. Hurricane Hawkins. Julia, we love you. I'll see you right here

