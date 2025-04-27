At least 11 killed after vehicle plowed through Vancouver street festival

A driver plowed through a crowd of people attending Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, which honors Filipino heritage, on Saturday evening, Canadian authorities said, leaving at least 11 people dead.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live