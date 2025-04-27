At least 11 killed after vehicle plowed through Vancouver street festival
A driver plowed through a crowd of people attending Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, which honors Filipino heritage, on Saturday evening, Canadian authorities said, leaving at least 11 people dead.
April 27, 2025
