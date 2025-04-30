11 students surrender in alleged high school hazing incident near Syracuse, New York

After authorities issued an ultimatum urging Westhill High School students they say were involved in an alleged hazing incident to surrender, 11 students – turned themselves in.

April 30, 2025

