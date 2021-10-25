5- to 11-year-old children receive 1st vaccine doses

Millions of Pfizer doses are on the way to doctors’ offices, pharmacies and vaccination sites over the next week after the CDC director authorized the shot for children 5 to 11.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live