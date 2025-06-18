115 million under severe storm alerts as powerful system hammers the Heartland

A multi-day severe weather outbreak is hammering the Heartland and headed towards the East Coast with tornado watches in effect.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live