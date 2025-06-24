14 suspects arrested in connection to syringe attack at music festival in France

At least 145 people were jabbed by syringes at a nationwide music festival, according to police in France. The victims – mostly women and girls – reported bruises on their skin and dizziness.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live