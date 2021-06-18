24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

15 Marines wounded in Kabul at Walter Reed

One Marine is in critical condition, three are in serious condition and the other 11 are in stable condition following the suicide bombing at Kabul airport last week.

